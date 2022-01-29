Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 90,836 Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,836 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Selecta Biosciences worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SELB opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SELB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 14,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $43,484.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 17,196 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $51,416.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,985,782 shares of company stock worth $12,179,692 and sold 42,848 shares worth $129,655. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

