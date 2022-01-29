Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Up 1,712.5% in January

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 1,712.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 145.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SAABF remained flat at $$24.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59. Saab AB has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $30.12.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile

Saab AB engages in the production and sale of products, services, and solutions for military defence, commercial aviation and civil security. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums. The Aeronatics segment includes advanced development of military and civil aviation technology.

