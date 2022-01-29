Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Up 1,712.5% in January

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 1,712.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 145.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SAABF remained flat at $$24.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59. Saab AB has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $30.12.
Saab AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Saab AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.