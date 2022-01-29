Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,289 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Sabre worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sabre by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

SABR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sabre from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.08.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The firm had revenue of $441.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

