salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $316.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $322.47.

NYSE CRM opened at $222.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $218.80 billion, a PE ratio of 122.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total transaction of $496,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.50, for a total transaction of $2,000,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,331 shares of company stock valued at $68,463,817 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $586,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

