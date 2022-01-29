salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $316.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $322.47.
NYSE CRM opened at $222.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $218.80 billion, a PE ratio of 122.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.06.
In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total transaction of $496,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.50, for a total transaction of $2,000,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,331 shares of company stock valued at $68,463,817 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $586,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
