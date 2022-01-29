Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFRGY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09.

SFRGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $18.00.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

