Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) to Outperform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DSDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DSV Panalpina A/S from $1,615.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,079.51.

DSV Panalpina A/S stock opened at $98.34 on Wednesday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $133.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.91 and its 200-day moving average is $117.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.08.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

