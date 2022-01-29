Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to Buy

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,371,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,944,000 after buying an additional 2,005,559 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,974,000 after buying an additional 1,219,164 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,925,000 after buying an additional 1,098,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after buying an additional 833,701 shares during the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

