Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Update

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the December 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPHY opened at $11.10 on Friday. Santen Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

