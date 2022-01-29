SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on SAP in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on SAP in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on SAP in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on SAP in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on SAP in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €139.64 ($158.69).

ETR SAP opened at €108.18 ($122.93) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22. SAP has a 52-week low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a 52-week high of €129.74 ($147.43). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €121.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €122.71. The firm has a market cap of $127.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.39.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

