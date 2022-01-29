SAP (NYSE:SAP) Shares Gap Down to $132.28

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $132.28, but opened at $123.92. SAP shares last traded at $124.69, with a volume of 10,376 shares.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.33. The company has a market capitalization of $149.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SAP by 16.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in SAP by 15.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 4.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 12.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SAP (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

