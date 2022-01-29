Sapphire Market Cap Hits $220.54 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (CURRENCY:SAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Sapphire has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $220.54 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00021989 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000694 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000069 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 555,719,405 coins and its circulating supply is 537,572,916 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com . Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.