Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SARTF has been the subject of several other reports. Cheuvreux upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $776.00.

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $465.00 on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $359.05 and a 1 year high of $947.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $528.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $634.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

