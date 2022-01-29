SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $384.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $407.00 to $384.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $374.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $317.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.90. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.82 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

