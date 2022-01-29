Schroder Investment Management Group Has $210.39 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,514,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153,639 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $210,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $134.50 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.30.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.