Schroder Investment Management Group Has $526.48 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,259,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,338 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $526,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.84 and its 200-day moving average is $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $452.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

