Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 46,399 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,399 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.36% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $255,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW opened at $104.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.42 and a 200 day moving average of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.76.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.