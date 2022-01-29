Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 96,864 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,216,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,864 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $326,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $25,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $34,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.19.

KO stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $61.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.