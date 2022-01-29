Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,809 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 483.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ciena by 83.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ciena by 21.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ciena by 48.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA grew its position in Ciena by 150.4% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average of $60.43.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,208 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

