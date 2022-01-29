Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 369 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 35,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $128.85 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $110.60 and a 52 week high of $144.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.96 and a 200 day moving average of $133.29.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.