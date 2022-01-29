Scotia Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,789 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $65.46 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $61.35 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $120.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

