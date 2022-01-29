Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ouster were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OUST. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ouster by 165.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Ouster during the second quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ouster by 132.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ouster during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster during the second quarter worth $170,000. 20.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ouster alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 68,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $454,112.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 297,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,520 over the last quarter.

OUST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $16.30.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.