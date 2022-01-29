Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $1,191,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 111.3% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Redburn Partners lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.57.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $108.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.