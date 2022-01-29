Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $282,000 in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bunge by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bunge by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.06 and its 200 day moving average is $85.38. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $99.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 13.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

