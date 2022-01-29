Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.12% of Consolidated Water as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 18.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 43,260 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.2% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 371,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 74.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $9.81 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

