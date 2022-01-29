Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGHG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 24.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the second quarter valued at $554,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 58.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock opened at $73.41 on Friday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $78.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average of $75.09.

