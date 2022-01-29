Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases New Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 18.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 20.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.92. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.97 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.44%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

