Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,295 Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Director Zachary Levenick bought 25,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $177,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 124,688 shares of company stock valued at $855,667. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

BNED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

BNED stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $293.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.39.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $626.98 million for the quarter.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

