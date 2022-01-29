Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,599 CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 7,060.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 291.7% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $89.76 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day moving average is $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 218.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CONE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

