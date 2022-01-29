Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,351 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 105,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 48.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. 29.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on AU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.