Scotiabank Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $18.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $19.21. Scotiabank also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.33). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.41.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $96.08 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average is $95.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after purchasing an additional 245,446 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,542,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,192,000 after purchasing an additional 133,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

