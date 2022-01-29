Scotiabank Trims IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Target Price to C$55.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IGIFF. Desjardins raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.33.

OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $41.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.4514 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

