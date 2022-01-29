Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($75.80) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.47 ($81.22).

G24 stock opened at €51.76 ($58.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €59.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 2.01. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €53.20 ($60.45) and a 1 year high of €73.36 ($83.36).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

