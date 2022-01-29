Sculptor Capital LP Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 78,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ERES opened at $9.86 on Friday. East Resources Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES).

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.