Sculptor Capital LP Makes New Investment in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 362,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 1.05% of KINS Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 47.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KINZ opened at $9.99 on Friday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

