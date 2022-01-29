Sculptor Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK)

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 506,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Z-Work Acquisition were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Z-Work Acquisition by 144.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. 50.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Z-Work Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZWRK opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Z-Work Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z-Work Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.