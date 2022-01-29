Sculptor Capital LP Takes $87,000 Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,537,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,593,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,203,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCRC stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

