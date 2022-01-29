Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 325,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,578. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 178.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 51,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

