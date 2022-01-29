Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $105.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STX. Mizuho raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

STX opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

