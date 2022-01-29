Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $125.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,199 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,693,000 after purchasing an additional 31,122 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

