Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.38.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.23. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $70.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Sealed Air by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sealed Air by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 69,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

