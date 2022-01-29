Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Synovus Financial in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the bank will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $36.78 and a one year high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $69,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $458,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,992 shares of company stock worth $3,677,195. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,903 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700,408 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 837.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 768,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 942,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,351,000 after purchasing an additional 469,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after purchasing an additional 467,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

