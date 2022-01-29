Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,758. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ST opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

