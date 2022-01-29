Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 57.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,401 shares of company stock worth $10,183,758 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

