Serco Group (LON:SRP) Price Target Raised to GBX 190 at Royal Bank of Canada

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 190 ($2.56) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.43) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.50) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 177 ($2.39).

Shares of Serco Group stock opened at GBX 132.10 ($1.78) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 5.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 134.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 135.47. Serco Group has a 52 week low of GBX 115.40 ($1.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 148.10 ($2.00).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

