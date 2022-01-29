ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $615.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.61% from the company’s current price.

NOW has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

NYSE NOW opened at $561.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $603.09 and its 200 day moving average is $623.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after purchasing an additional 103,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

