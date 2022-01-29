SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 13,373 Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 38,987 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after buying an additional 122,387 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after buying an additional 285,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after buying an additional 217,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. 35.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of ESTE opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $15.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.