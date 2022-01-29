SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $108,000 in Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. Nuvalent Inc has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $40.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.84.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts expect that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvalent Profile

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

