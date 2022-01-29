SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $109,000 in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of NVE by 142,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVE by 26.8% during the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVE by 56.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NVE by 62.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in NVE by 6.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVE stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average is $68.91. NVE Co. has a one year low of $58.25 and a one year high of $81.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.59%.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

