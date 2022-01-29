SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $106,000 Investment in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $2.28 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $93.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.78). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 665.45%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $72,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,574 shares of company stock worth $131,240. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.