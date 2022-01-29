SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $123,000 Investment in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 2.61.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

